AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,196,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

