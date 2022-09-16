Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Sep 16th, 2022

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 118.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 118,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,130. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

