Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 805,130 shares.The stock last traded at $2.68 and had previously closed at $2.75.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,176,719 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 65.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

