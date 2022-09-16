Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 24,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,616. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

