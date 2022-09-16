Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.81

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 2895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

