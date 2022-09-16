ACT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 11.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $156.03. 288,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.62 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.