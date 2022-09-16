Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Investment analysts at Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 3,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,523. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acushnet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

