Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 7,182 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

