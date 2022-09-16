Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 2,365 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $395.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

