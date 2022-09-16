Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,620

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADM. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,335.17 ($28.22).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,262 ($27.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,740.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,087.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,552 ($42.92).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.08%.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total value of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

