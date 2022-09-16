Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,819 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMIGY. Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,513.40.

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.38. 16,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,520. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

