Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.23.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

