Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,616 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.96.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,450. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

