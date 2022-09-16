Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.23.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $305.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.27 and its 200-day moving average is $410.49.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
