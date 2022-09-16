Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.23.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $305.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.27 and its 200-day moving average is $410.49.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.