Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $470.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.23.

Adobe Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $305.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

