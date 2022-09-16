Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $486.73.

Adobe stock traded down $62.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.13. 27,721,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,857. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.27 and its 200-day moving average is $410.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $305.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 79.1% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 19.8% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

