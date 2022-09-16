Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Adobe Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $305.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Adobe

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America cut Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $447.23.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,998,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $388,856,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

