Adshares Price Reaches $2.43 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and $1.41 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00012273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014759 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013245 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,526 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

