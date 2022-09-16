Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Anil Seetharam Sells 26,806 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.90. 569,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,388. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

