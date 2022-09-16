Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 68.8% in August

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AVK opened at $12.99 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
