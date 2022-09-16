Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 68.8% in August

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AVK opened at $12.99 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 145,534 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 51,354 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

