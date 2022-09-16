AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,070 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,683,000 after acquiring an additional 685,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,192,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. 3,039,290 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.