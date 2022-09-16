AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 30,070 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 384,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.