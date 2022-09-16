AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,736,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,741,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DFIC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 763,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83.

