AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $24,753,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 349,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 70,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 160,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 33,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,389. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.