AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 462.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.