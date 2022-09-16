AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,257. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

