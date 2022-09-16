AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,793 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.42% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 550,851 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 95,281 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.10. 1,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

