AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.45. 978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,019. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

