AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,023 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 175,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,443. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $116.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

