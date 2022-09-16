AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 216 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.06. 196,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

