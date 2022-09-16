AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 3.04% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 829,707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. 9,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $122.19.

