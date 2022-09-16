AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 5,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

