Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $187.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average of $196.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

