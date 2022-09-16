Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

