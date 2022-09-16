Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $286.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

