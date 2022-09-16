Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

