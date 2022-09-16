AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Distribute Sep 22 Dividend of $0.12 on October 12th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a sep 22 dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

