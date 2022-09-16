Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.22.

Shares of AEM opened at $41.08 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

