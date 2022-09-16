Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AIR opened at €94.90 ($96.84) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €103.37. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

