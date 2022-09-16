Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 60,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

