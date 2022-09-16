Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKTS opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $217.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,193 shares of company stock worth $111,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
