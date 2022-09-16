Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $217.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,193 shares of company stock worth $111,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

About Akoustis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 390,975 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 586,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 256,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

