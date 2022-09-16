Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. 296,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

