Alico (ALCO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alico to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alico and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Alico alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico Competitors 36 127 423 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 88.55%. Given Alico’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alico has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alico pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Alico pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alico has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

44.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 34.31% -2.06% -1.23% Alico Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Volatility and Risk

Alico has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alico and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million $34.86 million 7.62 Alico Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.08

Alico’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alico. Alico is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alico beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.