Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $13.84. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 93,743 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 18.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,549,819 shares in the company, valued at $25,726,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,549,819 shares in the company, valued at $25,726,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $42,239.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,228.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,575,062 shares of company stock valued at $56,603,718. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $9,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 393,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

