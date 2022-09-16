Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $1,496,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,462,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,856,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 542,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.