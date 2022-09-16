Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $96.77 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

