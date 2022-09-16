Aloha (ALOHA) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Aloha has a market cap of $291,536.24 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aloha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,806.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005485 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076938 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Aloha

Aloha (ALOHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.