Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 385.15 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($4.74). 38,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 384,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($4.77).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 388.67. The company has a market cap of £449.01 million and a PE ratio of 5,607.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In other news, insider Euan Fraser sold 563,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £2,253,940 ($2,723,465.44).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

