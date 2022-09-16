Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Ctc LLC

Ctc LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Ctc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ctc LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

