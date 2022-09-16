Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Altimmune Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ALT opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $705.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

